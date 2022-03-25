COLD CASE: Man's Remains Found In 1978 In PA ID'd As NJ Military Veteran

For 44 years, the remains of a man found near a Pennsylvania creek have been referred to by investigators only as "John Doe."

This month, investigators identified the remains as those of Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll, 18, of Oregon, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a joint release.

Carroll was newly discharged from the McGuire Air Force Base in Burlington County, New Jersey when his remains were found near Crum Creek close to Bullens Lane and Valley Road in the Woodlyn section of Ridley Township on Dec. 13, 1978, Stollsteimer said alongside Ridley Township Police Captain James Dougherty.

Carroll was shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

Amelia Pearn of the Veteran Doe Network contacted Ridley Township Detective Tim Kearney in Dec. 2021 about the possibility of the unidentified victim being a match for Carroll, who had been listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) since his disappearance, authorities said.

Carroll had been discharged from the service, and had sent all of his belongings back to his home in Oregon, but he never returned.

After reviewing photos of the homicide victim and Carroll side by side, Detective Kearney realized that there were similarities, he said. The victim was conclusively identified as Carroll on Tuesday, March 22, authorities said.

“For nearly half a century the family of Kevin Carroll has sought answers in connection with the death of their loved one. We hope that today’s announcement brings a degree of closure,” DA Stollsteimer said.

“To the families and friends of other missing persons, we hope that this case demonstrates that your loved one will not be forgotten."

The investigation into any suspects in his death remains unresolved.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Ridley Township Police Department at 610-532-4000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.