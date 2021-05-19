Chester City Man Set Fire To Home While Kids Ages 16, 12, 5, 4 Months Were Asleep

A Chester City man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted homicide and aggravated arson after he intentionally set a fire while four kids aged, 16, 12, five, and four months were asleep in a home, authorities announced.

Video surveillance obtained by investigators shows a man -- later identified as 38-year-old Brian Keith Showell -- starting a fire at the back door of the Vauclain Street home on May 13, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's office.

Showell was seen spraying an unknown liquid on the fire, authorities said.

The victim was able to identify Showell as the perpetrator and told investigators that she and her children were asleep in the home at the time the fire was ignited, the DA's office said.

She added that she was awakened by the smoke alarm and saw smoke throughout the home, authorities said.

“The defendant, in this case, used an accelerant to start fires at the front and back doors of a residence containing sleeping children – some of whom were the defendant’s own children," DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

"It would be hard to conjure a more despicable and cowardly act. The damage done by this defendant extends beyond the damage to the residence – it will, unfortunately, remain with these children forever. We must make sure that this family receives the help that it will need to recover from this heinous crime."

“I want to thank Detectives Pot and Blanden of the Chester City Police Department, Detectives Jay and Scarpato of CID, Trooper Maher, the Pennsylvania Fire Marshal, and Deputy District Attorney Matthew Krouse for their work on this case," Stollsteimer added.

"Arson endangers not just one residence or one family – it risks a catastrophe for an entire neighborhood. It is incredibly fortunate that the house had a working smoke detector – and should serve as a reminder to all to make sure that their homes have working smoke detectors."

Showell was committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he is being held on bail set at 10 percent of $250,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 in front of Judge Wilden Horace Davis.

