Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm.

Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.

Arriving officers spoke to the victim, who had suffered a minor head injury after being pistol-whipped by the thieves, according to the release. The suspects were said to be armed and took off in the victim's car, police added.

The vehicle was found abandoned a few hours later and less than three miles away, in the city of Chester, authorities continued.

Early on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Brookhaven police announced that Jamar Miller, 22, of Claymont, Delaware, was arrested and charged with the carjacking. He was booked and remanded to the George Hill Correctional Facility in Concord Township in lieu of a $200,000 cash bail bond, authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.