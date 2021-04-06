Contact Us
Car Overturns After Striking Parked Car In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
The overturned car at the scene.
The overturned car at the scene. Photo Credit: Folcroft Fire Company

A car overturned after it struck a parked car in Folcroft (Delaware County) Friday morning, fire officials said.

The driver was not trapped but did suffer from moderate injuries after striking the unoccupied parked car in the 1500 block of Delmar Drive around 9:30 a.m., according to initial emergency dispatch reports and Folcroft Fire Company.

Fire crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes controlling hazards and clearing debris from the roadway, fire officials said.

