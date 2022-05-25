Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said.

Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.

Hughes, 57, was last seen leaving work on foot around 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, and later spending time at the Edgmont Shopping Center in Newtown Square between 2 and 4 p.m., police said. His car was left at the shop.

His family reported him missing out of concern for his well-being because he takes medication on a daily basis, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the victim's identity and cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

