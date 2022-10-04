Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Beloved DelCo Family Loses Everything In Massive Fire

Cecilia Levine
The Giosa family
The Giosa family Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support was surging for a Delaware County displaced by a house fire early Sunday, April 10.

The fire at the Giosa family's Warren Boulevard home in Marple Township broke out just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters remained at the scene until approximately 6:30 a.m., dousing the blaze.

"While Ed, Terry and the kids are completely displaced and trying to navigate this traumatic event, this seems to be the best way to support them and accept the help you’ve all so generously offered," wrote Jill Myers on a GoFundMe for the family.

The page had raised $2,700 in just two hours.

Click here to donate.

