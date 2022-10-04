Beloved DelCo Family Loses Everything In Massive Fire

Support was surging for a Delaware County displaced by a house fire early Sunday, April 10.

The fire at the Giosa family's Warren Boulevard home in Marple Township broke out just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters remained at the scene until approximately 6:30 a.m., dousing the blaze.

"While Ed, Terry and the kids are completely displaced and trying to navigate this traumatic event, this seems to be the best way to support them and accept the help you’ve all so generously offered," wrote Jill Myers on a GoFundMe for the family.

The page had raised $2,700 in just two hours.

Click here to donate.

