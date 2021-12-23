Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
Bathroom Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Upper Darby High School

Upper Darby High School
Upper Darby High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Upper Darby High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a small fire broke out in a bathroom, school officials said.

"A student discovered and reported to a teacher that there was a fire in the bathroom. Two teachers intervened, attempted to put the fire out, and pulled the fire alarm which alerted the fire department," the school district said in a statement.

School officials said they immediately evacuated the building, while a custodian extinguished the fire.

"There was a significant amount of smoke billowing from the area and throughout the second floor," the statement reads.

When the fire department arrived, they determined that the building was safe to re-enter, allowing after-school activities to resume as planned.

Any student found to have started the fire, will be charged accordingly, district officials said.

Officials thanked the students, staff, parents, and guardians for their cooperation.

This was the last day of school before the winter break began.

The school is offering counseling services for concerned students.

