Attempted Murderer Still At Large 4 Years Later: Troopers

A man accused of attempted murder nearly four years ago is still on the loose, say Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers believe Samuel Irizarry, 20, was the gunman in a shooting on I-78 in Philadelphia on Feb. 20, 2019, they said in a release. At the time, investigators say Irizarry was riding in a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan.

In addition to attempted homicide, Irizarry is charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlicensed firearm carry, and related counts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K's Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5293, or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-472-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tipsters could be eligible for a reward for information that advances a case, troopers added.

