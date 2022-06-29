Arrest Made In Delco Gas Station Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a man Saturday, June 25 at a gas station in Delaware County, authorities said.

Responding officers discovered the victim around 10:40 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne, local police said.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is expected to survive, East Lansdowne police said.

An investigation revealed that the incident was captured on surveillance video, leading officers to identify the suspect as 27-year-old William T. Smith Jr., of Lansdowne, they said.

Police believe the pair did not know each other at the time of the incident.

Smith Jr. was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, police said.

Smith Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime, records show. He was remanded to the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

