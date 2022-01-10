Armed Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In Ridley Township Shooting

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the gunman who shot a victim in Ridley Township on Friday, Sept. 23.

Charles Koslosky, 42, fled from the 1400 block of W MacDade Boulevard in a black SUV after firing his gun at a man in a parking lot around 1 p.m., Ridley Township police said.

The victim was expected to survive, authorities said. According to the victim, he was walking away from an argument with Koslosky about his girlfriend when Kolosky shot him in the back.

Meanwhile, Kolosky is considered armed and is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, felon not to possess a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person.

The Ridley Township Police Department says it is working with US Marshals Service to locate Kolosky but needs the public's help. They believe he has possibly fled the state.

Authorities claim they were on the verge of capturing Kolosky, who allegedly agreed to surrender but lied about his location and the attorneys representing him.

Koslosky is described as a white male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-10 and is over 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Koslosky’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. McGee or Det. Kearney at 610-532-4002.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.