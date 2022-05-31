Contact Us
12 Ounces Of Meth, Guns, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized In Delaware County Raid: DA

Nicole Acosta
Tyrone Gilbert
Tyrone Gilbert Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

The Delaware County Drug Task Force seized approximately 12 ounces of methamphetamine, handguns, heroin, cash, and other drugs from a suspected dealer, authorities said.

Tyrone Gilbert, 36, of Yeadon, was arrested after a Thursday, May 26 raid of two homes on Patricia Drive and Serrill Avenue, and a 2016 Nissan Altima turned up the following items:

  • 366 grams (12.9 ounces) of methamphetamine
  • 77 grams (2.7 ounces) of crack cocaine
  • 170 bundles of heroin (14 bags to a bundle)
  • Marijuana
  • Two semi-automatic handguns with loaded magazines
  • $6,200 in cash
  • Drug paraphernalia

The arrest was a result of a months-long undercover investigation into drug trafficking, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Gilbert is charged with the possession and delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as firearms offenses.

He was remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail, authorities said. His preliminary hearing is set for June 8.

