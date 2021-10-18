1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Weekend Chester Shootings

One man was killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the 800 block of East 8th Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a dead man in a vehicle, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Police found the man sitting in the driver's seat of a newer model Hyundai parked in front of 815 East 8th Street with two gunshot wounds, including one to his head, authorities said.

He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were around the 2200 block of Edgemont Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots.

When they drove toward where they believed the shots were coming from at 21st and Edgmont Avenue, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and foot, police said.

While investigating the scene, officers were approached by a second victim who said they had been shot in the calf during the same incident, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center where they were listed in "good condition," police said.

Investigators believe the shootings are unrelated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Maher (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8430 or mmaher310@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Michael Jay (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4711 or jaym@co.delaware.pa.us

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.