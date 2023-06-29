Philly Social Worker Who Lost Leg In Accident 'Determined' To Thrive, Loved Ones Say

Andrea Jackson was unloading the trunk of her car on June 14 when a driver crashed into her from behind, leaving her legs pinned between the vehicles, her friends said on GoFundMe.

"Unfortunately, Andrea had to have her left leg amputated from the knee down," wrote page organizer Loretta Weston. "She also sustained major damage to her right leg."

Though the extensive injuries have changed Jackson's life profoundly, Weston says her friend and sorority sister is just "happy to the be on the wake-up list."

"Andrea is in great spirits," Weston wrote. "She is determined to get through this."

While she's resting, Weston and others are mobilizing to ease Jackson's transition when she's discharged from the hospital. The GoFundMe, she says, is intended to help Jackson's mounting medical costs, co-pays, and rehabilitation expenses.

The longtime social worker will also need her home to be made more accessible, as well as prosthetics to help her "readapt to the quality of life she's been accustomed to," Weston noted.

Jackson has worked in the city's Department of Human Services for the better part of 20 years, Weston says. She's spent most of that time in the sex abuse investigation division and most recently worked in the Department's court unit, according to her friend.

"It goes without saying that she is in dire need of prayers and financial support," Weston wrote. "Let's help her."

