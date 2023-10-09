Philly DJ Dies After Shooting Outside Nightclub: Report

John Hershock was attacked on Appletree Street behind Tango nightclub early on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the outlet said. The 38-year-old was reportedly hospitalized on life support and succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Oct. 6.

"My big brother. My first and oldest friend," his sister Heather Hershock-McElroy wrote on Facebook. "This will never make sense. I will spend the rest of my life missing you."

Friends and loved ones gathered at the Rhawhurst Cafe on Friday to honor Hershock in a get-together that was originally planned to celebrate his birthday.

Many also posted tributes in the 38-year-old's memory.

Philadelphia police reportedly told 6abc there was a fight outside the Tango nightclub around the time Hershock was shot, but said they do not believe the 38-year-old was involved.

