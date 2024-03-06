Philadelphia Police Name 88-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Car

He was 88-year-old Richard Butler, PPD told Daily Voice.

Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of North Dewey Street around 1:30 p.m. They found Butler in a white Hyundai with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died from his wounds around 2 p.m., according to police.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests made at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information should call 215-686-8477

