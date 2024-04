The victim was hit by a dark blue Chevrolet Camaro while crossing the 5100 block of Grays Avenue around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. They were thrown about nine feet and taken to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver, 34, fled eastbound on Grays Avenue but later surrendered to police, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, PPD added.

