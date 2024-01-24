Fog 39°

PA Native Amanda Seyfried Goes On Police Ride Along In Philly's Kensington Neighborhood

Amanda Seyfried stopped by the Philadelphia Police Department's 26th District this week. 

Amanda Seyfried and PPD officers of the 26th District. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/26th Police District Advisory Council
The "Mean Girls" actress joined author Liz Moore for a ridealong in Philly's Kensington section on Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to officers. 

Seyfried will play the lead role in a TV adaptation of Moore's book, "Long Bright River,” in which a Philly cop searches for her missing sister in Kensington, police said. 

Seyfried, 38, was born and raised in Allentown and graduated from William Allen High School in 2003, according to her online bio. 

