PA Man Attempted Murder-For-Hire Plot, Illegally Bought Guns: AG

Richard Taylor, 37, is being held in lieu of a $5 million bail, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said Taylor bought at least 31 guns and transferred them illegally to other people. He "told individuals he could get them as many firearms as they wanted because he did not have a criminal record," prosecutors said.

Twelve of those firearms have been recovered by police on Philadelphia streets, nine were seized during arrests, and 14 remain unaccounted for, according to the AG.

In one instance, investigators said Taylor offered someone $200 and a Glock handgun in exchange for killing a man. The alleged target was not harmed.

Taylor was arrested on Friday, April 26 during another straw purchase at Frank’s Gun Shop in Philadelphia, authorities said.

“We have a wealth of examples to show that illegally-obtained firearms are often used for criminal activity, and oftentimes, in deadly shootings,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

“My office, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have prioritized tracking these firearms and the people who put them into the wrong hands to make a profit.”

He's charged with 31 felony counts of violating the Uniform Firearms Act, 31 counts of false swearing, corrupt organizations, criminal solicitation of homicide, and related charges.

