PA Boy, 14, Suffers Brain Injury While Struck Riding Scooter Home From Pool, Family Says

He had spent the day at the pool and was riding home in Marple Township.

Just before 7 p.m., when took a turn for the worst: The 14-year-old was struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing Sproul and Lawrence roads, police said.

Officers found him in the roadway and he was rushed to Lankenau Hospital.

The boy's parents were notified and the driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene, fully cooperative with officers, they said.

Meanwhile, Michael has since been transferred to the CHOP ICU, according to a GoFundMe for his family.

The boy is stable, but heavily-sedated and recovering from a traumatic brain injury, the campaign launched by Amanda Leitzel says.

"There are still many questions that remain unanswered," Leitzel writes. "The road ahead of them will be long, but everyone remains hopeful. Michael is one of the kindest, charismatic, and athletic teenagers we all have the privilege to know. To get our next chance to see him shine will be one of the greatest blessings."

Click here to donate to Michael's family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.