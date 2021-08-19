Philly Area Musical Artist, DelCo Native Adam Figurelle Dies, 26

Delaware County native Adam E. Figurelle died on Aug. 18 at the age of 26.

Born in Chester, he graduated from Strath Haven High School in Wallingford and most recently worked as the floor manager at the Philadelphia location of Barcade, according to his obituary.

He was remembered as an "extremely talented songwriter, musical artist, and drummer in the band Wallace." He was known for performing across Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Lancaster, his obit says.

A GoFundMe campaign in his name had raised more than $15,700 in funeral funds as of Thursday afternoon.

Any funds that are not used will be donated to Music For Everyone in Adam’s name, organizer Wallace Gerdy wrote.

He was predeceased by his father Neil Edward Figurelle.

He is survived by Ginger Figurelle (Cronk), his sister, Julie, his grandmother, Dorothy Figurelle, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A public viewing will be held at Carr's Funeral Home in Wallingford.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to donate.

