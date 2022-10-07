Longtime PA Fire Chief, Police Officer Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle

A longtime Pennsylvania fire chief and police officer died after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was 57.

Stephan “Steve” K. Adamek, had spent the past 35 years as an honorary member of the Boothwyn Fire Company, where he held the positions of township fire chief, chief, assistant chief, and more, officials said.

"Steve enjoyed helping others and giving back to his community," reads a statement posted by the Upper Chichester Fire Department.

Adamek had also been a police officer for the Trainer Borough Police Department since 2008, and served in the US Navy from 1982 to 1986.

"With the compassion, knowledge, and life experience that Steve possessed, he truly led from the front and always put others before him," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Adamek enjoyed working out, fishing, and camping, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia A. Dougherty Adamek, two sons, Justin and Daniel Adamek, two brothers, Carl and Jeffrey Adamek, a grandchild, Colin, and several other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Pagano Funeral Home on Foulk Road in Garnet Valley.

