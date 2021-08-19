Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
Delaware Daily Voice

Chichester HS Grad, DelCo Dad Of 1, Nicholas Noriega Dies, 27

Nicole Acosta
Nicholas J. Noriega,
Nicholas J. Noriega, Photo Credit: Nicks Noriega/FACEBOOK

Delaware County native Nicholas Noriega died on July 18 at the age of 27.

Noriega, of Linwood, graduated from Chichester High School (Class of 2012), where he was an All-Delco wrestler, according to his obituary.

His "kind spirit, his passion for sports, and zest for life will live on through his daughter Natalie," his obit says.

He is survived by his mother Cathleen Walls, his girlfriend Nicole Strofe; his daughter Natalie Noriega; his sisters Amanda Noriega and Sarah Walls; two nieces Ariana and Ariella; aunts Sally Ravert and Margie Walls.

Funeral services were held at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home in Aston.

Click here for the full obituary.

