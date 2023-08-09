Notorious Bicyclist Butt Grabber Nabbed In South Philly

Authorities said they are withholding the man's identity until he is officially charged.

Investigators believe he grabbed at least seven different women he passed on his bike between Sunday and Monday, Aug. 6 and 7. Police said the known incidents occurred:

On the 1700 block of South Broad Street, 5 a.m. Sunday.

On the 1700 block of South Broad Street, 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

On the 1900 block of East Passyunk Avenue, 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

On the 1400 block of South 22nd Street, 8:55 a.m. Monday.

On the 2100 block of Pine Street, 10:30 a.m. Monday.

On the 2900 block of Walnut Street, 3:30 p.m. Monday.

On the 2300 block of Walnut Street, 3:35 p.m. Monday.

The man was located on the 2500 block of Reed Street by 5 p.m. Monday and taken into custody, police said.

