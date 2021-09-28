Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
Royal Tobacco Outlet, 2106 MacDade Boulevard, Holmes
Royal Tobacco Outlet, 2106 MacDade Boulevard, Holmes Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Delaware County.

The ticket for the Friday, Sept. 24 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Royal Tobacco Outlet on MacDade Boulevard in Holmes.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 17-21-27-43-56, but not the yellow Mega Ball 15, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

