Support Surges For Widow, 2 Kids Of Philly Area Doctor, 34, Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Support is surging for the widow and two children of Dr. Zimran Gohar, who died on July 12 at the age of 34, nearly six weeks after fighting for his life.

The Broomall resident on June 1 was heading to work on his motorcycle when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, Varun Malayala wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe campaign in support of his wife Sonia, and two sons aged nine and two had raised nearly $11,800 as of August 3.

Zimran Gohar with his wife Sonia, and one of their sons. GoFundMe screenshot

Gohar completed his residency training and began his career as an internal medicine attending physician at Temple University Hospital Jeanes Campus in Philadelphia just before his death, according to GoFundMe organizer Haroon Chaudhry and Gohar's obituary.

The Pakistan-born man was remembered as a "multi-talented instrumentalist who delighted in playing the piano, electric guitar, cello, and the violin," his obit says.

Funeral services were held on July 19 at St. Pius X Church in Broomall.

Click here to donate. Click here for the full obituary.

