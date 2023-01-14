Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Philly 7-Eleven Sells $5M Scratch-Off Ticket

Mac Bullock
2301 West Passyunk Avenue
2301 West Passyunk Avenue Photo Credit: Mac Bullock

One 7-Eleven shopper in Philadelphia left the store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. 

The shop at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a jackpot-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off, lotto representatives said Friday, Jan. 13 in a statement. 

While the winner will receive $5 million, the 7-Eleven will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, they added. 

The Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off is a $50 game, and winners can still claim prizes up to a year after purchase. Winners should always sign the back of their ticket, then call the Lottery hotline at 1-800-692-7481. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

