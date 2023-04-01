Lucky West Philly Shopper Snags $210K Lotto Ticket

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in West Philadelphia made off with hundreds of thousands in winnings from a Fast Play game, state gaming officials say.

The lucky winner earned $210,502.50 playing "Plu$ the Ca$h" on Friday, March 31, Pennsylvania Lottery representatives announced in a statement. The vendor, Rite Aid at 4641-51 Chestnut St., will receive a $500 bonus for its part, they added.

Before the winner is identified, they must claim their prize and have their ticket validated, officials said. Winning players should always sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

