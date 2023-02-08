Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer.

The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have only won half that amount, lotto representatives noted.

The Wawa that sold the ticket, located at 970 Baltimore Pike in Concordville, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, they added.

More than 105,900 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing, but the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket for a $754.6 million annuity ($407.2 million in cash) was sold in Washington state, the lottery noted.

Winners are not named until their prizes are claimed and their tickets validated. Players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.