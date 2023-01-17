Delco Market Sells $505K Lotto Ticket

One Delaware County Shopper got a lot richer this weekend, say state lotto officials.

The lucky Pennsylvania resident won the $505,439 jackpot in the Sunday, Jan. 15 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matching all five numbers pulled, lottery representatives said.

The grocery store that sold the winning ticket, ACME Markets at 124 Morton Avenue in Folsom, will receive a $5,000 bonus, officials added.

The prize winner will not be identified until their reward is claimed and their ticket is verified. More than 12,500 Pennsylvanians won some amount in the Sunday drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check their tickets every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

