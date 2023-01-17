Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Delco Market Sells $505K Lotto Ticket

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
ACME Markets, 124 Morton Avenue, Folsom
ACME Markets, 124 Morton Avenue, Folsom Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One Delaware County Shopper got a lot richer this weekend, say state lotto officials. 

The lucky Pennsylvania resident won the $505,439 jackpot in the Sunday, Jan. 15 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matching all five numbers pulled, lottery representatives said. 

The grocery store that sold the winning ticket, ACME Markets at 124 Morton Avenue in Folsom, will receive a $5,000 bonus, officials added. 

The prize winner will not be identified until their reward is claimed and their ticket is verified. More than 12,500 Pennsylvanians won some amount in the Sunday drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check their tickets every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.