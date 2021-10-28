Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

7 Pennsylvania Universities Ranked Among Top 500 In The World By US News

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Charles library on the Temple University campus.
Charles library on the Temple University campus. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons user Jim.Henderson

U.S. News & World Report has released its most recent rankings of the world's best colleges.

Seven Pennsylvania universities were ranked among the top 500 in the world.

The calculations were based on a university's global research reputation, publications, citations, international collaboration, and more, the website says.

The following Pennsylvania universities are among the top 500 on the list:

13. University of Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, PA

42. University of Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh, PA

80. Penn State University: State College, PA

102. Carnegie Mellon University: Pittsburgh, PA

303. Temple University: Philadelphia, PA

354. Drexel University: Philadelphia, PA

402. Thomas Jefferson University: Philadelphia, PA

This list comes more than a month after the publication published its rankings of the best universities in America. University of Pennsylvania was ranked among the top 10 in the nation.

Click here for the full list by U.S. News & World Report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.