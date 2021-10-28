7 Pennsylvania Universities Ranked Among Top 500 In The World By US News

U.S. News & World Report has released its most recent rankings of the world's best colleges.

Seven Pennsylvania universities were ranked among the top 500 in the world.

The calculations were based on a university's global research reputation, publications, citations, international collaboration, and more, the website says.

The following Pennsylvania universities are among the top 500 on the list:

13. University of Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, PA

42. University of Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh, PA

80. Penn State University: State College, PA

102. Carnegie Mellon University: Pittsburgh, PA

303. Temple University: Philadelphia, PA

354. Drexel University: Philadelphia, PA

402. Thomas Jefferson University: Philadelphia, PA

This list comes more than a month after the publication published its rankings of the best universities in America. University of Pennsylvania was ranked among the top 10 in the nation.

Click here for the full list by U.S. News & World Report.

