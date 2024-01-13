New Details Released In Deadly I-476 Crash Caused By DUI Car Thief: Police

Chester City police were trying to stop Zamir Walthour, who was under the influence of drugs and driving black Toyota Camry stolen out of Philadelphia, around 9:45 a.m. at Macade Boulevard and Bullens Lane in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Walthour failed to yield to police and sped away, intentionally ramming a Chester police car, authorities said.

The Camry traveled onto I-476 south from Macdade Boulevard and onto the shoulder still at a high rate of speed. There, a motorcycle being operated by a 53-year-old man was slowly moving from a stopped position on the shoulder when he was struck by Walthour from behind, PSP said.

The Camry continued to south on I-476 towards I-95 northbound after crash impact. Chester police officers encountered the disabled car on the I-95 northbound on-ramp and took Walthour, of Philadelphia, into custody.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene by Crozer EMS.

Walthour was DUI and in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

He was arraigned on the charges of Homicide by Motor Vehicle While DUI, Homicide By Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Possesion of a Controlled Substance, Accidents.

