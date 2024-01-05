Manslaughter Charges After Fight Ends With Man Hit By SEPTA Train: Police

Chaz Wearing was taken into custody near 40th & Market Street by SEPTA police on Thursday evening, Jan. 4, authorities said.

The fight happened at the 34th and Market Street platform around 4:30 p.m., police said previously.

(Warning: Graphic video below.)

Investigators said the 38-year-old victim was holding onto Wearing, "scolding" him and "making threatening gestures."

Wearing broke free, threw two punches, and fell to the platform, while the victim "unfortunately fell on the tracks and was struck by the El train," a police spokesperson said.

Medics were called but the victim died at the scene about an hour later, according to PPD.

No court records for Wearing's case were available on the state website as of Friday afternoon, Jan. 5.

