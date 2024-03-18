Luck Of The Irish? Philly Lotto Player Wins $461K Over Weekend

The player won $461,440 by matching all five balls pulled in the Saturday, March 16 drawing for the Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, state gaming officials say.

The Rite Aid at 7615 Lindbergh Boulevard in Eastwick will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning slip, lotto reps said.

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, though they're encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery immediately at 1-800-692-7481.

More than 13,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing and every player should double-check their ticket every time.

