Best Orchards For Apple Picking In Southeastern PA

Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks.
Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Southeastern Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications, and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
BERKS COUNTY:
Weaver's Orchard, Morgantown
Brecknock Orchard, Mohnton
BUCKS COUNTY:
Solebury Orchards, New Hope
Shady Brook Farm, Yardley
CHESTER COUNTY:
Highland Orchards Farm & Market, West Chester
Barnard's Orchard, Kennett Square
DELAWARE COUNTY:
Linvilla Orchards, Media
LEHIGH COUNTY:
Grim's Orchard & Family Farms, Breinigsville
Gogle Farms, Coplay
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
Merrymead Farm, Lansdale (There is no apple picking from trees, but apples are sold alongside other fresh produce).
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:
Juniperdale Farms, Nazareth
Scholl Orchards, Bethlehem (There is no apple picking from trees, but apples are sold alongside other fresh produce).
