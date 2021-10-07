Best Orchards For Apple Picking In Southeastern PA

Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks.

Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Southeastern Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications, and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

BERKS COUNTY:

Weaver's Orchard, Morgantown

Brecknock Orchard, Mohnton

BUCKS COUNTY:

Solebury Orchards, New Hope

Shady Brook Farm, Yardley

CHESTER COUNTY:

Highland Orchards Farm & Market, West Chester

Barnard's Orchard, Kennett Square

DELAWARE COUNTY:

Linvilla Orchards, Media

LEHIGH COUNTY:

Grim's Orchard & Family Farms, Breinigsville

Gogle Farms, Coplay

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Merrymead Farm, Lansdale (There is no apple picking from trees, but apples are sold alongside other fresh produce).

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:

Juniperdale Farms, Nazareth

Scholl Orchards, Bethlehem (There is no apple picking from trees, but apples are sold alongside other fresh produce).

Did we miss any? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com.

