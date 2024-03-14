Cooper, 49, and Chambers, 38, were shot "execution-style" in Fairmount Park around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28, PPD said at a press conference Thursday, March 14.

Lamar Young, 52, and Dale Johnson, 56, are charged with the murders, authorities said.

Police believe all four were at Tellups Tavern, 1322 W. Olney Ave., on the night of the murders. The victims and the suspects had some sort of interaction at the bar, possibly a dispute that was later resolved, before Young and Johnson offered Cooper and Chambers a ride around 9:40 p.m., investigators believe.

By 10 p.m., Johnson's Kia Sportage was on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in Fairmount Park where the bodies were found an hour later, authorities said. Cooper was shot once in the head while Chambers was shot in the head and chest, according to detectives.

The possible motive is still unknown but police said they do not suspect robbery.

Lamar Young surrendered to police after his photograph was circulated and Johnson was arrested the same day, PPD said.

