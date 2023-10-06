Journalist Josh Kruger Knew His Suspected Killer, Philadelphia Police Say

Robert Davis, 19, is wanted for murder and related offenses, PPD Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond said during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 6. He is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

The lieutenant said Kruger and Davis were acquaintances and that Kruger was "just trying to help him get through life."

Kruger previously worked with the Office of Homeless Services and said his "unique combination of lived experience with homelessness, addiction, HIV, poverty, and trauma" influenced his journalism.

Police said Davis "appeared to have been homeless at one time in his life" and was "known to the department." They do not believe he was staying with Kruger at the time of the killing.

"As to the 'why,' I do not know," Marshmond told reporters when asked about a possible motive. "Only Mr. Davis will be able to answer that."

Video evidence and tips from members of the public and Kruger's loved ones helped identify Davis as a suspect, the department said.

Anyone who spots Davis should call 911. A $20,000 reward is being offered.

