Jason Ferguson ID'd As Victim In Deadly Chester Shooting: PD

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Chester on Sunday night, Jan. 28, to find one man dead, according to officials. 

Chester police; West 7th Street and Lamokin STreet, Chester. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Chester Police // Google Maps (Satellite)
Officers were dispatched to West 7th and Lamokin streets around 6:20 p.m., the department said in a release. 

They arrived to find Jason Ferguson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Chester police Detective Ryan Stewart at 610-447-8429 or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective Mark Monaghan at 484-724-5866. 

