Officers were dispatched to West 7th and Lamokin streets around 6:20 p.m., the department said in a release.

They arrived to find Jason Ferguson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Chester police Detective Ryan Stewart at 610-447-8429 or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective Mark Monaghan at 484-724-5866.

