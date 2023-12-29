Shots rang out near South 60th Street and Chester Avenue around 1:30 p.m., PPD said.

Officers arrived to find two people with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms, and both were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

One victim, 28-year-old Jalonnie Gentry of South Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the hospital minutes later, according to authorities.

Police said they had not identified a motive or made an arrest as of Friday, Dec. 29. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating.

