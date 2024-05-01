Overcast 50°

SHARE

Human Remains Found In Duffel Bag Identified As Missing 4-Year-Old: Philly PD

The remains found in a duffel bag in West Philadelphia on March 18 were those of Damari Carter, city police confirmed to Daily Voice. 

Scene from the 600 block of N. 38th Street in the Mantua section of West Philly on March 18; (inset) Dominique Bailey.

Scene from the 600 block of N. 38th Street in the Mantua section of West Philly on March 18; (inset) Dominique Bailey.

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App // AIDBIPOC
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities began investigating 4-year-old Carter's disappearance on Dec. 30, 2023, Daily Voice reported

Carter's mother Dominique Bailey originally told family members her son had died after being hit by a car, but investigators found no evidence supporting that claim, authorities have said. 

She and 30-year-old Kevin Spence were arrested and charged with murder in January after police raided Spence's Reno Street home, officials said. 

Bailey eventually "gave information on her involvement" in her son's death, but his remains were located at the time, police said previously. 

Then, in March, authorities said they found a child's "severely decomposed" remains in a duffel bag on the 600 block of N. 38th Street in Mantua. 

PPD confirmed to Daily Voice on Wednesday, May 1 that the remains have been identified as Carter's. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE