Human Remains Found In Duffel Bag Identified As Missing 4-Year-Old: Philly PD

Authorities began investigating 4-year-old Carter's disappearance on Dec. 30, 2023, Daily Voice reported.

Carter's mother Dominique Bailey originally told family members her son had died after being hit by a car, but investigators found no evidence supporting that claim, authorities have said.

She and 30-year-old Kevin Spence were arrested and charged with murder in January after police raided Spence's Reno Street home, officials said.

Bailey eventually "gave information on her involvement" in her son's death, but his remains were located at the time, police said previously.

Then, in March, authorities said they found a child's "severely decomposed" remains in a duffel bag on the 600 block of N. 38th Street in Mantua.

PPD confirmed to Daily Voice on Wednesday, May 1 that the remains have been identified as Carter's.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.