Troopers tried to pull over a driver, later identified as 30-year-old Khalid Mack, in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 around noon, according to officials.

Mack stopped initially but then sped away, exiting the highway onto Highland Avenue, troopers said.

The 30-year-old blew through a red light before crashing into another driver and several parked cars, authorities said. After his car came to a rest, police claimed Mack was "actively reaching for a firearm" that he is not legally eligible to own.

He was taken to Crozer Hospital for medical clearance, troopers added.

Mack, of Sharon Hill, was charged with fleeing or evading police, reckless endangerment, multiple felony gun charges, and related traffic offenses, according to court records.

Records show he previously entered a negotiated guilty plea for felony burglary in 2012.

Mack was also charged in a 2017 Wilmington, Delaware shooting where a 24-year-old woman reportedly suffered a graze wound to the back of her head, multiple media outlets reported at the time. Court records for that case were not immediately available Wednesday, Jan. 10.

