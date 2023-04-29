Drug Raid Turns Up Loaded Firearm, Ecstasy In DelCo Man's Home: Authorities

Thurman Julian Fortune is facing various charges following the raid of his Vernon Street home in Wallingford Thursday, April 27, Nether Providence Township police said.

Acting on a warrant, detectives entered his home and found a large amount of marijuana, more than 100 units of suspected ecstasy, scales, baggies, and capped vials, police said.

Detectives also located a fully loaded Glock that was hidden within an upstairs bathroom. The firearm was located with a clear plastic baggie containing additional ammunition, along with a large bag of marijuana, police said.

As a result of the investigation, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office has approved firearm and narcotic related charges against Fortune.

