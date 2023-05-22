Partly Cloudy 78°

Delco Driver, 21, Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole: State Police

A man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Delaware County on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by state troopers. 

Mac Bullock
It happened on Valleybrook Road near Logtown Road in Chester Heights on May 21, police said. The driver of a Ford Mustang was headed north around 3:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole, authorities wrote. 

The Mustang spun and came to a rest after hitting a metal fence, troopers said. 

The driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Stephen A. Sheller of Glen Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene, they added. 

