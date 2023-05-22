Delco Driver, 21, Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole: State Police

It happened on Valleybrook Road near Logtown Road in Chester Heights on May 21, police said. The driver of a Ford Mustang was headed north around 3:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole, authorities wrote.

The Mustang spun and came to a rest after hitting a metal fence, troopers said.

The driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Stephen A. Sheller of Glen Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.