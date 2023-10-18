Decomposed Body Could Be Connected To Missing Philadelphia Mom Heading To Atlantic City

City police and FBI agents made the grisly discovery in the basement of a residence on the 400 block of East Penn Street, authorities confirmed to Daily Voice.

The victim has not been officially identified, but loved ones say the body was that of missing 39-year-old Javitta Ren Brockington.

According to PPD, Brockington was last seen on the same block of East Penn Street on Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.

It is believed that she was headed for Atlantic City but never made it back, according to a missing persons poster shared by Black and Missing Inc. and her family.

Brockington had attended the Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia, went on to study at West Chester University, and is survived by her two sons, according to her social media.

Her sorority sisters are "heartbroken" at the news.

