I-476 Shooting, Crash In Radnor

A gunman who shot at a father and his young son on I-476 was hospitalized after their vehicles collided in Delaware County Friday afternoon, March 1, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PA State Police @PAStatePolice
Cecilia Levine
The 41-year-old man and his 8-year-old boy were driving on the northbound side of the highway when a 62-year-old man in a blue Honda Civic shot at them near milepost 12 in Radnor Township, around 12:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Both cars then crashed, with the suspect vehicle found disabled on a hill on the right shoulder. The driver, the alleged gunman, was being treated in an ambulance when troopers arrived. He was then taken to Paoli Hospital for minor injuries. 

The father and son did not suffer any injuries. Police said the incident was being investigated as an attempted homicide.

