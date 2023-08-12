Child Abuse Accusations Against Delco Non-Profit Founder, Fiance

Rhea Kelsall of is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and related counts, while her fiance Carl Haner IV is charged with aggravated assault on a child, strangulation, and other felonies, Pennsylvania court records show.

Kelsall is the founder and president of the Delaware County-based non-profit, Gratitude 4 Grandparents, "working to uplift" grandparents raising their grandchildren, per their website.

In the criminal complaint filed by county detectives, 65-year-old Kelsall and 66-year-old Haner are accused of physical and verbal abuse against an unnamed child victim.

The minor described one incident in which he didn't want to play soccer with another child. Kelsall allegedly called him stupid and tripped him when they were walking, causing him to fall face-first and get a bloody nose, per the documents.

In another instance at a Disney park, the child said he was pulled by the arm and thrown into a trashcan that fell over because he "did not want to go on a waterslide," the complaint says.

Elsewhere in the documents, Child Victim 1 alleged he was chased around the living room and slapped repeatedly on the back of his head before being choked by Haner.

"Child victim 1 stated that he was scared he was going to die," the complaint says. "(He) states he felt like (Haner) was putting his whole body weight into his neck with his arms straight out."

"Child victim 1 stated everything was blurry, even with glasses on (...) like his throat was touching each other."

Other allegations include verbal abuse.

"(He) stated they always blame him for everything and they say that he lies," the documents say. "They call him names like stupid, spoiled brat, idiot, and the 'F' word."

"They're your blood, you want to take them home and take care of them and love them and everything else," Kelsall told PBS of her grandchildren in a 2021 interview segment on "grandfamilies."

"It's not even a consideration."

Court records show both Kelsall and Haner were arraigned Saturday, Aug. 5, and released after posting 10 percent of their $300,000 bonds. They are each due back in court for preliminary hearings on Aug. 17.

