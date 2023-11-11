Mostly Cloudy 55°

Chester Police Officers Hurt In Fiery Crash During Traffic Stop On I-95

Police officers in Delaware County, PA were involved in a fiery crash during a traffic stop early Saturday, Nov. 11, on I-95, police said.

 Photo Credit: City of Chester Police
Cecilia Levine
The Chester officers were on the scene of a traffic stop on the southbound side of I-95 near Kerlin Street, when a passing vehicle struck the back of the police vehicles, causing some of the vehicles to erupt in flames around 3 a.m., police said.

According to 6abc, three officers were outside of the vehicles at the time of the crash, and two civilians inside of their vehicle were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Conditions were unknown.

The accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police. 

Police are urging drivers to move over and slow down.

