Chester Police Officers Hurt In Fiery Crash During Traffic Stop On I-95

The Chester officers were on the scene of a traffic stop on the southbound side of I-95 near Kerlin Street, when a passing vehicle struck the back of the police vehicles, causing some of the vehicles to erupt in flames around 3 a.m., police said.

According to 6abc, three officers were outside of the vehicles at the time of the crash, and two civilians inside of their vehicle were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Conditions were unknown.

The accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police are urging drivers to move over and slow down.

