Central PA Man's 'Service Alligator' Turned Away From Phillies Game, Reports Say

The sports reporter posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) showing the forlorn pair outside the ballpark on Wednesday evening, Sept. 27.

CBS News reports that the alligator was Wally Gator, owned by Joie Henney of Jonestown in Lebanon County, who have nearly 150,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Henney posted a TikTok video Friday, Sept. 29 captioned: "We wish the media would speak to us and find out the facts before they publish stories about us!"

He didn't immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment Friday night.

Citizens Bank Park limits admittance to "guide dogs, service animals, or service animals" ("All other animals are prohibited," according to their website,) though Wally's owners say he is a fully "licensed emotional support animal."

As for the Phillies, they ended up beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.