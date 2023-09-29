Fog/Mist 61°

SHARE

Central PA Man's 'Service Alligator' Turned Away From Phillies Game, Reports Say

A Philadelphia Phillies fan and his "service" alligator were denied entry from Citizens Bank Park, according to Fox29's Howard Eskin. 

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; an alligator
Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; an alligator Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jared Neiheiser // Inset: Pixabay/Jeff Leonhardt
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The sports reporter posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) showing the forlorn pair outside the ballpark on Wednesday evening, Sept. 27. 

CBS News reports that the alligator was Wally Gator, owned by Joie Henney of Jonestown in Lebanon County, who have nearly 150,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok

Henney posted a TikTok video Friday, Sept. 29 captioned: "We wish the media would speak to us and find out the facts before they publish stories about us!"

He didn't immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment Friday night.

Citizens Bank Park limits admittance to "guide dogs, service animals, or service animals" ("All other animals are prohibited," according to their website,) though Wally's owners say he is a fully "licensed emotional support animal."

As for the Phillies, they ended up beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE