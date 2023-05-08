Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted After Car Chase Through Delco: Police

The three Philadelphia men were arrested on I-95 near the Route 420 Exit just before 4 a.m., Nether Providence Township police wrote in a release. They are:

Kevin K. Green, 40, charged with several misdemeanor counts related to theft

Marc Williams, 28, charged with several misdemeanor counts related to theft

George T. Tittle, 44, charged with felony eluding police, traffic offenses, and several misdemeanor counts related to theft

The group's arrest followed a joint investigation by detectives from Nether Providence and Swarthmore, according to the release.

Police say they recovered two catalytic converters, a power saw, a hydraulic car jack, and several pairs of mechanical gloves from the trio.

