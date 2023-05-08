Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted After Car Chase Through Delco: Police

The three Philadelphia men were arrested on I-95 near the Route 420 Exit just before 4 a.m., Nether Providence Township police wrote in a release. They are:
- Kevin K. Green, 40, charged with several misdemeanor counts related to theft
- Marc Williams, 28, charged with several misdemeanor counts related to theft
- George T. Tittle, 44, charged with felony eluding police, traffic offenses, and several misdemeanor counts related to theft
The group's arrest followed a joint investigation by detectives from Nether Providence and Swarthmore, according to the release.
Police say they recovered two catalytic converters, a power saw, a hydraulic car jack, and several pairs of mechanical gloves from the trio.
