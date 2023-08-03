Car Passenger Shot In Delco Suburbs, Say Authorities

It happened in the Kinder Park community near the intersection of Liberty and Justice roads around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 2, authorities said in a release.

The victim was in a car with others when a single bullet hit the passenger side door, striking their left knee, police said. The car fled to nearby Congregation Ohev Shalom synagogue where the victims phoned first responders, said Nether Providence police, who reported to the scene.

“Once we determined that the shooting occurred on the Ridley side of the development, the investigation was turned over to the Ridley Township Police Department," said NPPD Chief David Splain.

Ridley police said the victim was taken to Crozer Hospital in stable condition. The department reported no arrests and no weapons recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridley Township Detectives at 610-532-4002.

