Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322
Business

New Chick-fil-a Opens In Philly's Wynnefield Heights Section

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
A new Chick-fil-a restaurant is open for business at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. Pictured is the location on S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
A new Chick-fil-a restaurant is open for business at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. Pictured is the location on S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

There's a new option on the menu for hungry Philadelphians. 

Chick-fil-a fast food restaurant has opened a new location at 4040 City Ave. in the Wynnfield Heights section of west Philly, company representatives announced in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The new owner/operator, Philadelphia native Sereena Quick, says she's looking forward to doing business in the community that raised her. 

“I love the city of Philadelphia. I am living proof of its rich history, vibrant diversity, and endless possibilities,” she said. “I am passionate about creating long-term positive change in my community and look forward to this new chapter in the place where I was born and raised.”

Quick was previously executive director for talent at the Chick-fila-a office in Malvern, according to her LinkedIn. 

The new restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.