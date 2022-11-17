New Chick-fil-a Opens In Philly's Wynnefield Heights Section

There's a new option on the menu for hungry Philadelphians.

Chick-fil-a fast food restaurant has opened a new location at 4040 City Ave. in the Wynnfield Heights section of west Philly, company representatives announced in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The new owner/operator, Philadelphia native Sereena Quick, says she's looking forward to doing business in the community that raised her.

“I love the city of Philadelphia. I am living proof of its rich history, vibrant diversity, and endless possibilities,” she said. “I am passionate about creating long-term positive change in my community and look forward to this new chapter in the place where I was born and raised.”

Quick was previously executive director for talent at the Chick-fila-a office in Malvern, according to her LinkedIn.

The new restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

